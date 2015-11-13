Cassini Spacecraft Orbiting Saturn Enters Its Final Year
Juno Completes First And Closest Jupiter Flyby
NASA Mission To Collect Billion-Year-Old Asteroid Dust Ready To Launch
Saturn’s Moon Titan Has Canyons Full Of Liquid Methane
Two Planets Confirmed To be Rocky, Might Just Be Habitable
New Potential Dwarf Planet Discovered By Astronomers
Crab Nebula’s “Heartbeat” Captured By Hubble Telescope
Scientists Answer Questions About Mission To Jupiter
New Crew Set To Arrive At The International Space Station After Successful Launch
Hubble Discovers Fireworks Happening In Nearby Galaxy
The internet is up in arms as news of a captive polar bear living...
The antiquated telephone alert system used to notify station masters of trains running on...
Two Israeli teenagers have been apprehended in connection with an FBI investigation into a...
LG has announced the entrance of the V20 that follows last year’s V10. The...
Early menopause heightens the risk for cardiovascular diseases and early death in women, a new study suggests. Dr. Taulant Muka of Erasmus...
It’s been more than 12 years for NASA’s Cassini-Huygens, and the spacecraft has now entered the last leg of its lengthy mission...
Men diagnosed with early prostate cancer who track their disease have the same survival rate as those who have surgery or radiation,...
Leukemia is now the leading cause of cancer deaths among children and teenagers, unseating top ranker brain cancer. In the late 1990s,...
Pregnant women with high glucose levels are at a higher risk for complications while carrying and during birth, a small study found....
US President Barack Obama is set to make waves – and that’s not entirely a metaphor. He will establish the first national...
Early Menopause Linked To Higher Risks For Cardiac Problems
Household Dust Can Be Toxic, Study Says
New, More Effective Vaccine For Shingles Appears Promising
60 Dogs Euthanized At Cincinnati Shelter
People Feel Drunker When Around Those Sober, And Vice Versa
Pizza Startup Delivers Pies Made By Robots
Medicare Patients With High Blood Don’t Take Meds Correctly
The Rosetta Orbiter Is Set To End Its Life By Crashing Into A Comet
The Earth Has Lost 10% Of Its Wilderness In The Past 20 Years
Prized Lasker Awards Granted To Seven Scientists In Virology, Physiology And Science Education
There’s A Scientific Reason Why Women Have More Trouble Sleeping
President Obama Now Has 7 Species Named After Him
Drugmakers Looking To New Diabetes Technologies To Stay Competitive
Israeli Teens Arrested In Connection With Major DDoS Attacks
Bats Waggle Their Heads To Hear Better
Colorado’s Marijuana Industry Has Boosted Its Income
Meteor Whizzing Over Cyprus Explodes In A Show Of Lights And Bangs
Regular Exercise Saves Money