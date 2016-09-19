CDC To Lift Zika Travel Warning On Wynwood, Miami

Officials in Florida are set to declare the neighborhood of Wynwood in Miami Zika-free on Monday morning, closing a two-month-period of a federal travel warning that has caused the area its tourism.

Florida Governor Rick Scott and local officials have a press conference set, as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to lift the travel warning for the neighborhood. The CDC issued the warning on August 1, telling pregnant women and their partners to stay away due to the mosquito-borne virus that has also been plaguing the rest of the state.

Prior to the CDC warning, Zika cases in the USA had only been confirmed in people who had contracted the virus while coming from abroad. According to the Florida Health Department, some 660 people, including 86 pregnant women, contracted the virus while traveling outside the country, USA Today reports.

Wynwood, an arts district north of Miami, was the first community in the USA where documented Zika cases were spread locally.

The incidents led to heavy anti-mosquito spraying as local businesses took a financial hit, especially the restaurants, bars and outdoor studios that feature outdoor seating and outdoor activities.

Following Wynwood was Miami Beach, where the CDC warning is still active and local transmissions of the virus remain a problem. Florida health authorities have identified 7 cases in both Wynwood and Miami Beach that were localized and had nothing to do with travel.

Albert Garcia of the Wynwood Business Improvement District said that their community has suffered from the travel advisory as only a handful of visitors had ventured into the neighborhood in the past months. Lifting the travel warning is very much welcomed, he says, and that they will survive the catastrophe.

Garcia said, “Wynwood has emerged from this challenge stronger than ever. We encourage the public to rediscover our world-renowned street art, cultural, retail and unique dining experiences.”