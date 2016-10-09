Stores Pull Turkey Hill Dutch Chocolate Ice Cream From Shelves

Giant Food Stores, LLC and Martin’s Food Markets announced that it will be removing selected 48 oz. Turkey Hill Dutch Chocolate Premium Ice Cream from its shelves, following a recall from the ice cream company. Turkey Hill issued the recall on Friday after learning of the mix-up in flavors across 25 states.

The said containers might contain Rocky Road Premium Ice Cream instead of Dutch Chocolate, the former which may contain almonds and eggs that are allergens not listed on the labels. The lids may be labeled as Rocky Road Premium Ice Cream. The correct product, Dutch Chocolate, does not contain the allergens mentioned, and abides by the label on the package.

Turkey Hill said that customers who are not allergic to either almonds or eggs need not worry.

The following products included in the recall are from the lot Turkey Hill Dutch Chocolate Premium Ice Cream, 48 oz. (1.5 QTS – 1.42L), UPC 20735-42095, sell-by date: 05/23/17 (found printed on the bottom of the package), according to WGAL News.

Giant Food Stores or Martin’s Food Markets have not received any reports of illnesses or allergy attacks yet, but seek to prevent any untoward incidents from happening.

People who have severe allergies towards eggs or almonds may run the risk of serious health complications that may even be fatal if they consume the incorrect product. Allergy symptoms typically occur within a few minutes to two hours after consumption of an allergen. These may include hives, rashes, itchiness or tingling in the mouth, swelling of tongue, lips or face, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps, coughing, dizziness or lightheadedness, swelling of the throat and vocal cords, difficulty breathing or loss of consciousness.

Customers who have purchased the aforementioned products should discard them and bring the purchase receipt to the stores for a full refund. Those who want more information on the recall may phone Turkey Hill Dairy at 1-800-693-2479. Giant or Martin’s websites likewise have helpful facts on the topic.