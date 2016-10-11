Here Are The Most Recent Food Items Recalled

In recent weeks, it seems more and more food products are being taken off shelves, mostly for contamination issues. Here’s a rundown on the most recent items that food manufacturers have recalled.

Kraft Lunchables

The food giant recalled 959 pounds of its ready-to-eat Lunchables Ham and American Cracker Stackers on Sunday because they might contain allergens not listed on the boxes. A consumer complained on October 6, citing the undeclared ingredients. While there were no illnesses reported, the company has issued a recall of 3.4-ounce boxes containing four-compartment plastic trays of the product, with a “use by” date of 25 Dec 2016, and production times ranging from 9:13 to 10:00 stamped on the side of the plastic container. They contain establishment number EST. 537K.

Blue Bell Ice Cream and Cookie Dough

Blue Bell Creameries announced that it would be recalling two of its ice cream flavors due to possible listeria contamination. A company statement said that half-gallon and pint sizes of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Cookie Two Step would be pulled. The cookie dough ingredient said to contain listeria came from a third-party distributor, and that no illnesses have been reported.

Nestle Drumstick Ice Cream Cones

Another ice cream company that issued a recall due to listeria, Nestle took its Drumstick Ice Cream cones off selected supermarket shelves as equipment on location where the ice cream cones were made tested positive for listeria. There was no confirmed listeria on the products themselves, and the recall is being issues as a precaution. The products involved are the Drumstick Club 16 Count Variety Pack and 24 count Vanilla Pack made at Nestle’s Bakersfield facility.

Tyson Foods Chicken Nuggets

Tyson Foods recalled some 132,520 pounds of cooked chicken nuggets because they might contain hard plastic. The products involved are 5-pound bags containing “Tyson Fully Cooked Panko Chicken Nuggets” with a “Best If Used By” date of July 18, 2017 and case code 2006SDL03 and 2006SDL33, and 20-pound bulk packages containing “Spare Time Fully Cooked, Panko Chicken Nuggets, Nugget Shaped Chicken Breast Pattie Fritters With Rib Meat” with a production date of July 18, 2016 and case code 2006SDL03.