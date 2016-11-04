Number of Suicide Deaths Among Kids On The Rise

New government data shows that since 2007, the rate of suicide deaths among kids aged 10 to 14 has doubled, according to an article by KVIA.

The death rate data was published in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The report also measured children’s fatalities due to homicide and motor vehicle injury from 1999 to 2014.

The report reflects that suicide death rates among children fluctuated from 1999 to 2007, but rose sharply after 2007. The lowest rate of suicide deaths was 0.9 deaths per 100,000 in 2007. That number more than doubled to 2.1 in 2014.

Dr. Lisa Boesky, a clinical psychologist who studies adolescent suicide, states that younger children will often take their lives impulsively. Boesky says,

Young kids may attempt to harm themselves for different reasons than teens. Most of the time, bad relationships between family and friends provoke kids to hurt themselves.

When looking for warning signs for suicide, many people often look for signs of depression. In younger children, however, are more likely to display signs of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder than depression.

Although it can be more challenging to predict suicide in younger children, Boesky says that there are several warning signs. These include irritability, anger and increased sadness. Parents and guardians should also look out for kids who suddenly lose interest in their friends or hobbies, or begin to isolate themselves.

Boesky also notes that adults should listen to what their children are saying. Statements like, “I wish I were dead” or “I wish I could go to sleep forever” are considered alarming. Boesky advises talking to the kids about feelings or questioning what they are feeling. Parents may also want to contact a counselor or pediatrician for help.

According to Boesky, there is very little research on suicide in children who belong to the 10 to 14 age group. She hopes that the CDC report will shine a light on the problem of suicide rates among kits, and that both parents and medical professionals will be better prepared intervene before any harm happens.