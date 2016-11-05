National Redhead Day: Fun Facts About Red Hair

Got red hair? Today is the day to celebrate as November 5 is National Love Your Red Hair Day. This holiday was started by two redheaded sisters who wanted to help other redheads to embrace and love their unique locks, according to an article by USA Today.

To help celebrate this day, here are some fun facts about gingers.

Fact #1: The highest concentration of gingers is in Scotland with 13%, followed by Ireland with 10%. In the entire world, only 2% of the population has natural red hair.

Fact#2: Having red hair isn’t the only thing that makes some gingers unique. According to science, they are also most likely to be left handed because,

both characteristics (having red hair and being left handed) come from recessive genes, which like to come in pairs.

Fact #3: Individuals with red hair are likely more sensitive to pain. This is because the gene mutation (MC1R) that causes red hair is on the same gene linked to pain receptors. This also means that gingers usually need more anesthesia for medical and dental procedures.

Fact #4: According to some rumors, Hitler banned the marriage between redheads. Apparently, he believed that the union would result to “deviant offspring”.

Fact #5: Gingers most commonly have brown eyes. The least common eye color among redheads is blue.

Fact #6: Being a man with red hair might have health benefits. A study published by the British Journal of Cancer reported that redheaded men are 54% less likely to develop prostate cancer than their blonde and brown-haired counterparts.

Fact #7: Gingers have less hair than most people. On average, redheads only have 90,000 strands of hair. Blondes, by contrast, have 140,000 strands of hair. Red hair, however, is typically thicker so it will still look just as full.

Fact#8: Redheads probably won’t go grey. This is because hair pigment fades over time. So people with red hair will probably go blonde and even white, but not grey.

Fact #9: There are lots of famous celebrities born with red hair, such as Ed Sheeran, Eddie Redmayne, Rupert Grint, Susan Sarandon, Jessica Chastain, Julianne Moore, Emma Stone, Isla Fisher, Amy Adams, Seth Green, Ginger Spice, Lindsay Lohan, Prince Harry, Benedict Cumberbatch and Lucille Ball.