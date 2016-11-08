The November Supermoon Will Be The Biggest In 70 Years

This year, a record-breaking supermoon will brighten the night sky, according to a report by the AZ Central. The full moon coming in November is not only the closest full moon of 2016, but it is also the closest full moon since 1948 (which is the last time the Cleveland Indians won the World Series).

This year’s supermoon is something that many might want to watch out for. This full moon will not come close to the Earth again until November 25, 2034, according to the scientists of NASA.

A report from EarthSky says,

The moon will look plenty full and bright all night on Nov. 13 and 14 as it rises in the east around sunset, climbs highest around midnight and then sets in the west at or near sunrise.

The exact moment of the full, supermoon is the morning of November 14, 2016 at 8:52 A.M. EST (7:52 A.M. CST, 6:52 A.M. MST, and 5:52 A.M. PST). The full moon will reach perigree – the moon’s closest point to Earth for this month – within about 90 minutes of that time.

A supermoon occurs when the moon is closer to the Earth than it normally is. The effect of the supermoon is most noticeable when it occurs around the same time as a full moon.

According to NASA, the moon during this state can appear 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter than usual.

The term “supermoon” was first coined in 1979 by an astrologer by the name of Richard Nolle. Nolle used the term to describe a new moon or full moon that occurs when the moon is at or near its closest approach to Earth.

Instead of “supermoon”, the astronomy site Slooh.com is calling it a “mega beaver moon”, which refers to the moon’s folklore name for November. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the November moon was named the “beaver moon” because, “for both the colonists and the Algonquin tribes, this was the time to set beaver traps before the swamps froze, to ensure a supply of warm winter furs.”