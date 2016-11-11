DEA Bans New Synthetic Drug ‘Pink’

The Drug Enforcement Agency announced on Thursday that it is temporarily putting a synthetic opioid nicknamed “pink” in the dangerous drugs category, after at least 46 deaths have been linked to its use.

Opioid abuse has reached epidemic proportions in the United States in recent months, with hundreds of death and overdose cases documented in various states. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, overdoses of opioids – which include heroin and prescription painkillers – kill at least 78 Americans every day.

“Pink,” known as U-47700, is part of a new family of deadly synthetic opioids that are far more potent than heroin, and are imported to the United States, primarily from China, New York Daily News reports.

The drug gets its nickname from its pinkish-purple color that comes out when it is processed. The DEA has categorized “pink” as a “Schedule 1” substance effective on November 14, meaning it is an addictive drug with no known medical benefits. This puts it on the same level as heroin, cannabis and LSD.

The classification will last for two years, with a possible one year extension if the DEA sees the need for more research into whether or not U-47700 should be permanently on the list.

Of the 46 “pink” casualties, 31 were recorded in New York, and 10 in North Carolina from reports between October 2015 to September 2016, according to the DEA.

Law enforcement authorities have confiscated the drug in both powder and tablet form, the latter being made to look like prescription painkillers. Last March, officials in Ohio seized 500 blue pills that were mimicking oxycodone pills, but were later confirmed to be U-47700.

Since these substances are created overseas, what exactly is in them is unknown, creating a “Russian roulette” scenario for users, the DEA says. There’s no telling what these synthetic opioids might do to a user, making them all the more dangerous.