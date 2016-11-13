Thousands To March On D.C. For Women’s Rights After Inauguration

In the aftermath of the US Presidential elections, tens of thousands of people are gearing up for a “Women’s March on Washington” the day after President-elect Donald Trump is sworn into office.

The event, which was initially set up on Facebook and gained traction from there, is scheduled for January 21. Previously called the “Million Women March on D.C.,” the activity has been gaining national attention, with more and more supporters pledging to attend, CNN reports. As of Saturday, over 44,000 people have signified their intent to attend.

Fontaine Pearson, one of the organizers behind the march, clarifies that it is not an anti-Trump protest, nor is it a rally to question the election results. The event is intended to shed light on women’s issues, including sexual assault and discrimination in the workplace. Pearson said that people from both political parties have expressed their interest in the march. “We’re strong, but this has been a very difficult election for a lot of women.”

The Facebook page for the march describes it as an “inclusive” activity that is for “everyone who supports women’s rights.” Additional groups have partnered and coordinated to make the travel to Washington D.C. possible for those from out of state.

The event follows Trump’s shocking White House victory, which has launched violent protests in major cities. He was widely disparaged during his campaign for bragging on camera that he could get away with groping women, after which several victims of sexual assault by Trump came forward. He is also infamous for regularly insulting female politicians, reporters and other women.

The incidents, along with Trump’s pro-life stance and threats towards Planned Parenthood funding, have made thousands of women fearful for their reproductive health rights, The Huffington Post reports.

Hillary Clinton won the female vote, with 54% of women in her favor. But Trump still garnered 42% of the female vote, despite over 70% of his supporters vocalizing their distaste for his attitude towards women.