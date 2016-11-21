Sabra Recalls Hummus Over Potential Listeria Contamination

Sabra Dipping Company has announced a voluntary recall of some of is hummus products due to possible listeria contamination, after one of its manufacturing facilities tested positive for the bacteria.

One of the company’s factories came back positive for Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause a dangerous and even fatal infection, according to the US Food and Drug administration.

Sabra has facilities in New York, Virginia, and California, but is based in White Plains, New York.

The products involved were crafted before November 8, and have a “best before” stamp up to January 23, 2017, Huffington Post reports. The dates can be found on the lid of the packages.

The recall does not include Sabra Sabra Organic Hummus and Sabra Guacamole, Sabra Salsa or Sabra Greek Yogurt Dips. The complete list can be found on the FDA website.

On its Twitter account, Sabra released a statement saying, “We are disappointed to share the news of a voluntary recall with the Sabra community today.”

None of the products came back positive for the bacteria, but the company said the recall is being issued “out of an abundance of caution.”

This is not the first issue of its kind for the hummus-making company, though. In April 2015, Sabra recalled 30,000 of its classic hummus for the same reason – listeria contamination – after one of the products bought at a store tested positive for the bacteria.

Listeria is commonly found in soil and water, and animals can transfer the bacteria. Animal products, like meat and dairy, can be contaminated with listeria if the host already has it. It gets into humans following consumption.

The bacteria generally infect older people, pregnant women, newborns and adults with compromised immune systems. It is highly dangerous in pregnant women, as it can lead to miscarriage, still birth, or premature deliveries. Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, and diarrhea.

Anyone who has purchased one of the items involved in the recall can contact Sabra through its website and get a replacement coupon.