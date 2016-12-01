Ecstasy Gets The Green Light On New PTSD Treatment Trials

Ecstasy, the illegal and highly addictive party drug, just might make it as the next possible treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) if researchers have their way.

The US Food and Drug Administration has given drug companies the go-ahead on Phase 3 clinical trials, which means approval for the unlikely therapy could very well happen in the near future, CBS reports.

Not everyone is happy with the news, however. Jeff Hensley, Director of Clinical and Veteran Services at Equest, a wellness program, says,

My fear is that Ecstasy will create more problems than it solves.

Equest uses horses as rehabilitation and assisted therapy for both children and adults with a wide range of physical, mental, emotional and learning problems.

Equest’s location in Dallas is an excellent place for veterans to find some calm and heal their emotional wounds. Hensley says, “There may be all kinds of chaos going on in the rest of their lives—once they get out here, it carves out a safe place.” He adds that the plan to introduce Ecstasy as a treatment option for veterans who are already vulnerable to substance abuse is dangerous.

“There is a place, a role for medication…it’s an important management tool in a lot of cases,” he says. “But when it gets to be a substitute for dealing with the long term issues that come up with PTSD, I think you’re just asking for trouble.”

Researchers have long been exploring treatments for PTSD, particularly for veterans. One even involved using magnets. This option, however, should be handled very carefully, Hensley emphasizes, as it’s easily a quick slide down a slippery slope when it comes to drugs.

“If it’s controlled, if we know what we’re dealing with, and this is a potential effective treatment option, then I would be in favor of it,” he says. “I just think that we need to be very, very careful when going down this path.”