Health News

Obama Signs 21st Century Cures Act For Cancer Research

By
Posted on
President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden pose with the full Cabinet for an official group photo in the East Room of the White House on Sept. 10, 2009. Seated from left: Defense Secretary Robert M. Gates, Treasury Secretary Timothy F. Geithner, Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton and Attorney General Eric H. Holder, Jr. Standing second row, from left: Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, Energy Secretary Steven Chu, Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano, White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel, Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius, U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk, U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations Susan E. Rice, Veterans Affairs Secretary Eric K. Shinseki, and Education Secretary Arne Duncan. Back row, from left: Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lisa P. Jackson, Commerce Secretary Gary Locke, Labor Secretary Hilda L. Solis, Interior Secretary Ken Salazar, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Shaun Donovan, Office of Management and Budget Director Peter Orszag, and Council of Economic Advisers Chair Christina Romer. (Official White House Photo by Chuck Kennedy) This official White House photograph is being made available only for publication by news organizations and/or for personal use printing by the subject(s) of the photograph. The photograph may not be manipulated in any way and may not be used in commercial or political materials, advertisements, emails, products, or promotions that in any way suggests approval or endorsement of the President, the First Family, or the White House.
Photo from Wikipedia

President Barack Obama signed the 21st Century Cures Act bill into law legislation, on a “bittersweet day” on the White House campus.

Flanked by Vice President Joe Biden and lawmakers from both parties, Obama remembered his mother, who died of cancer in her early 50s. Biden’s son, Beau, died of brain cancer in 2015, the New York Times reports.

The law invests $1.8 billion in cancer research “moonshot” projects, which Biden strongly supports. Obama said, “It’s not always easy to remember, but being able to honor those we’ve lost in this way and to know that we may be able to prevent other families from feeling that same loss, that makes it a good day.” He added,

It’s a good day to see us doing our jobs.

The bill also gives states $1 billion over a span of two years for the prevention and treatment of heroin, opioid and addictive drug abuses. It has a $6.3 billion planned budget over the coming decade.

The 21st Century Cures Act likewise streamlines the approval process for new medicines and medical devices at the Food and Drug Administration, which some patient rights groups have criticized. Public Citizen said that this bill might mean the FDA will start approving drugs and devices based on weaker safety and efficacy merit, “This bill remains a bad deal for patient safety, offering a small, temporary and non-guaranteed increase in public research funding at the expense of permanently weakening oversight by the Food and Drug Administration.”

The signing ceremony was a rare sight in Obama’s administration: members of both parties gathered together in a celebration of bipartisan agreement over the milestone of passing an important piece of legislation.

Biden said he believes the bill will emphasize the urgency of fighting cancer, and will give Americans renewed hope. “Every day, millions of people are praying, praying for hope, praying for time.”

Obama also mentioned his health insurance law, that might get repealed with the incoming presidency, saying, “I’m hopeful in the years ahead that Congress keeps working together in a bipartisan fashion to move us forward, rather than backward in support of the health of our people.”

Related Items: , , ,
Learn to trade

Leave A Comment

To Top

Hi - Get Important Content Like This Delivered Directly To You

Get important content and more delivered to you once or twice a week.

We don't want an impostor using your email address so please look for an email from us and click the link to confirm your email address.

Our common sense privacy policy applies!