Christmas Can Be the Most Dangerous Time of the Year for Pets

The holiday season may be the most wonderful time of the year for people, but it can be one of the most dangerous for pets, according to a report by The Bristol Post.

The Christmas holidays can pose numerous hazards of pets, from festive foods to decorations. In 2014, statistics revealed that one in ten veterinarians treated dogs who had eaten Christmas decorations, and 69% of veterinarians saw cases of chocolate poisoning during the holiday season.

Dr. Huw Stacey, director of clinical services at Vets4Pets, said

Christmas can be a very hectic and busy time, but it’s important that owners remember to keep an eye on their pets throughout the festive season.

Pets are naturally very curious. Cats and dogs are often tempted to try and eat any of the new treats and objects around the house during Christmas. Dr. Stacey added, “Pet owners should always avoid giving their pets any of the Christmas dinner leftovers, as it can cause accidental poisoning or remaining bones may get stuck in the pet’s throat, leading to emergency visits to the vets on Christmas Day.”

Aside from chocolate, other festive foods that can make pets sick include raisins, nuts, grapes, Christmas pudding, mince pies, onions and garlic.

Pets are also very sensitive to noises. During the holidays, it may benefit pets to be placed somewhere quiet to escape the noise of the festivities.

“Loud noises can be overwhelming for pets, so a house full of new people celebrating and setting off fireworks can be a scary experience for many pets,” said Dr. Stacey.

Dr. Stacey also advises pet owners to keep winter decorations like holly, mistletoe and poinsettia well out of reach, as these are mildly toxic. If eaten, these can result in vomiting, drooling or diarrhea. He adds that fallen pine needles should be vacuumed, as these needles can get stuck into paws and cause irritation, as well as potentially irritating the intestines if ingested.