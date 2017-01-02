Obama To Give Farewell Address From Chicago

President Barack Obama is set to deliver his farewell address to the people of the United States of America on January 10 from his home city, Chicago, according to his announcement on Monday.

According to Reuters, the President said in a statement, “I’m thinking about them as a chance to say thank you for this amazing journey, to celebrate the ways you’ve changed this country for the better these past eight years, and to offer some thoughts on where we all go from here.”

America’s first president, George Washington, set the precedent for farewell addresses after stepping down from his post in 1796, writing to his constituents over 220 years ago. Obama said he will be following in this tradition, CNN reports.

Former president George W. Bush likewise delivered his farewell address from the White House in 2009.

Obama added,

Since 2009, we’ve faced our fair share of challenges, and come through them stronger. That’s because we have never let go of a belief that has guided us ever since our founding – our conviction that, together, we can change this country for the better.

President Obama has already mentioned that he won’t be voicing an opinion on every issue once he leaves the presidency, but that he would consider weighing in on issues that address “core questions” about American values and ideals.

The president got his start in politics in Chicago after graduating from Harvard Law School. He also taught constitutional law at the University of Chicago. The first family also called the Windy City home before moving to the White House and staying for eight years. His presidential library is also going to be moved to Chicago.

Republican President-Elect Donald Trump will be sworn into the White House on January 20. He has sworn to undo all of President Obama’s signature policy measures, including the landmark Obamacare law, as well as environment-focused initiatives.