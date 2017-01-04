Cat Food Recalled Due To Lack Of Nutrition

Several cat food products have been pulled off supermarket shelves due to low levels of thiamine – vitamin B1 – that may be harmful to cats. The limited voluntary recall, issued by the J.M. Smucker Company, covers the brands 9Lives, EverPet and Special Kitty.

According to the US Food and Drug Administration, cats that have low thiamine in their food are at a higher risk of developing vitamin B1 deficiency. This, in turn, can lead to gastrointestinal issues, neurological problems, decreased appetite, weight loss and salivation, Fox News reports. Neurological problems can advance to wobbling when walking and in severe cases, seizures.

The FDA further adds in a news release that cats suffering from this deficiency can recover with immediate treatment.

There have been no reports of illnesses so far, but the J.M. Smucker Company said it is issuing the recall out of an abundance of caution. The lack of thiamine was discovered during a routine quality assurance review of the company’s pet food production records.

Customers who bought the recalled cat food from Dec. 20 to Jan. 3 should stop feeding the products to their cats, and call the company at 1-800-828-9980 Monday through Friday 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM EST or [email protected] The J.M. Smucker Company did not say how many of the affected products had been sold prior to the recall.

The following products are included in the recall: