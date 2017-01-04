Cat Food Recalled Due To Lack Of Nutrition

Several cat food products have been pulled off supermarket shelves due to low levels of thiamine – vitamin B1 – that may be harmful to cats. The limited voluntary recall, issued by the J.M. Smucker Company, covers the brands 9Lives, EverPet and Special Kitty.
According to the US Food and Drug Administration, cats that have low thiamine in their food are at a higher risk of developing vitamin B1 deficiency. This, in turn, can lead to gastrointestinal issues, neurological problems, decreased appetite, weight loss and salivation, Fox News reports. Neurological problems can advance to wobbling when walking and in severe cases, seizures.
The FDA further adds in a news release that cats suffering from this deficiency can recover with immediate treatment.
There have been no reports of illnesses so far, but the J.M. Smucker Company said it is issuing the recall out of an abundance of caution. The lack of thiamine was discovered during a routine quality assurance review of the company’s pet food production records.
Customers who bought the recalled cat food from Dec. 20 to Jan. 3 should stop feeding the products to their cats, and call the company at 1-800-828-9980 Monday through Friday 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM EST or [email protected] The J.M. Smucker Company did not say how many of the affected products had been sold prior to the recall.
The following products are included in the recall:
- 9Lives Meaty Pate Chicken and Tuna, 7910052238, 6354803, 12, 13 oz, 7910052228
- 9Lives Meaty Pate Seafood Platter, 7910000402, 6356803, 24, 5.5 oz, 7910000402
- 9Lives Meaty Pate Seafood Platter, 7910000367, 6355803, 6 4pk 5.5 oz each, 7910003670
- 9Lives Meaty Pate Super Supper, 7910000327, 6358803, 24, 5.5 oz, 7910000327
- 9Lives Meaty Pate Super Supper 7910000286, 6358803, 6, 4pk, 5.5 oz each, 7910002860
- 9Lives Meaty Pate Super Supper, 7910052239, 6355803, 12, 13 oz, 7910052229
- 9Lives Meaty Pate Super Supper, 7910052239, 6364803, 12, 13 oz, 7910052229
- 9Lives Meaty Pate with Chicken and Seafood, 7910000364 (793641) 6356803, 6, 4pk, 5.5 oz each, 7910003640
- 9Lives Meaty Pate with Chicken and Tuna, 7910000324, 6356803, 24, 5.5 oz, 7910000324
- 9Lives Meaty Pate with Chicken Dinner, 7910000410, 6356803, 24, 5.5 oz, 7910000410
- 9Lives Meaty Pate with Liver and Chicken, 7910000312 (793121), 6355803, 6, 4pk, 5.5 oz, each, 7910000312
- 9Lives Meaty Pate with Ocean Whitefish, 7910000420, 6358803, 24, 5.5 oz, 7910000420
- 9Lives Seafood Poultry Variety Pack, 7910053377, 6307803, 24, 5.5 oz, 7910053377
- 9Lives Meaty Pate with Chicken & Tuna, 7910000366, 6357803, 6, 4pk, 5.5 oz each, 7910003660
- EverPet Mixed Grill Dinner, 7910053114, 6356803, 12, 13 oz, 7910053114
- Special Kitty Beef and Liver Dinner, 8113112120, 6355803, 12, 13 oz, 8113112120
- Special Kitty Classic Tuna Dinner, 8113112157, 6358803, 12, 13 oz, 8113112157
- Special Kitty Mixed Grill Dinner with printed wrap, 8113109609, 6355803, 1, 12 pk, 13 oz each, 8113109609
- Special Kitty Mixed Grill Dinner without printed wrap, 8113112119, 6356803, 12, 13 oz , 8113112119
- Special Kitty Super Supper, 8113179041, 6355803, 12, 13 oz, 7910079041
