Huggies Launches Tiny Diaper Line For Premature Babies

Diaper company Huggies has released the smallest – and most possibly the cutest – nappies, especially designed for premature babies who weigh less than two pounds.

The new Huggies Little Snugglers Nano Preemie Diapers are so small, they could fit in one adult-sized hand. The product of intensive research, these nappies were crafted to protect the sensitive skin of premature babies, while also encouraging healthy growth, Metro reports.

Huggies launched its “No Baby Unhugged” project, in which the company promised to ensure all babies get the hugs they need to grow up well. The nappies are a solution to help all vulnerable babies who might experience more harm due to the make and sizing of diapers currently available.

The diapers were designed after extensive research by the company, along with thorough interviews with nurses and neonatal therapists to determine what exactly premature babies might need in terms of comfort and support.

Huggies found that gentle, specially-sized fasteners were the easiest for parents to handle, and a narrow, absorbent pad allows the baby to fit comfortably and be positioned with arms and legs tucked in close. Softer materials than usual have also been used to prevent any skin irritation from occurring in preemies’ underdeveloped skin.

Eleanora Daireaux, Vice President of Huggies in North America, said, “We’re passionate about helping all babies thrive, especially the smallest and most fragile. This Huggies diaper reflects our ongoing commitment to deliver innovative solutions for the NICU.”

She added, “After hearing of the need for a diaper that meets the special requirements of these babies, our expert teams in skin science, research, product safety and manufacturing were inspired. Knowing every second counts for these babies, the team acted quickly to bring Huggies Little Snugglers Nano Preemie Diapers from concept to launch in hospitals in just six months.”

The only downside to the whole idea is that the diapers will only be available in the US for now, but interested parents elsewhere can buy them online.