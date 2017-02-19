Couple’s IVF Story Goes Viral

A couple who is finally having twins after numerous attempts is being celebrated across social media platforms for their honesty and openness about their struggle with infertility, and the difficult journey they had before they were able to conceive.

Lauren and Garyt Walker posted on Facebook about the anticipated birth of their twins by placing two onesies inside a circle made up of the 452 needles they used during in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments. The onesies had the words, “Worth the wait, and wait and wait and wait,” as a reference to the 953 days it took the couple to conceive, Fox News reports.

Lauren wrote,

We thought about how to announce our two miracles to the world. Everything we could think of fell short of doing them justice. Doing ourselves justice, for every trial and tribulation we have been through these past years. Taking out these needles by the handful to take this photograph was…surreal.

Among the procedures the couple had gone through in close to a thousand days were corrective surgery, two rounds of IVF and three failed embryo transfers.

“I sat down, looked at it and started to cry,” Lauren shared regarding the needles. “Not because I was sad about what it took to get here, but because it was a representation of my world, our world, for the past two and a half years staring back at me. There was a lot of pain, hope, and fear behind each of these needles.”

She related, “The hardest part of the journey wasn’t having to do IVF. Getting to that fork in the road is heartbreaking and difficult for anyone, but it was not my darkest hour. My darkest hour was going through an entire cycle and losing embryo after embryo: 5. Coming so far only to miscarry. Getting to where all the hope, the money, all of what could have been your children were gone. The End.”

The Walkers said that they shared their story in hopes of giving couples facing infertility some hope and comfort. They are expecting a boy and a girl in August, and will name them Duke and Diana.