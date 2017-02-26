Swedish Official Proposes Paid Sex Breaks For Employees

Sweden is already on top of the list when it comes to the world’s best in parental and child care, as seen in its highly generous leave policies – 480 days that couples can use however they want while still receiving 80% of their salaries. Now, a Swedish politician is seeking to give citizens a shot at better sex lives.

Per-Erik Muskos, a local councilman from the small town of Övertorneå, has announced that the municipality will give its 550 employees paid breaks to have sex, The Independent reports.

Muskos explains, “There are studies that show sex is healthy.” He says that couples in Sweden appear to be missing out on quality time, adding that, “

It’s about having better relationships.

Like with many other first-world countries, Sweden’s fertility rate has slowly been dropping for the past few decades. World Bank data reports that in 1960, Swedish women had an average of 2.2 children, which scientists call “replacement fertility” because this number keeps a population level. But as of 2014, the numbers had fallen to 1.9 children per woman.

The population in Övertorneå is no exception, having dwindled in the past ten years. Municipal data shows that the population has gone from 5,229 in 2005 to 4,711 in 2015.

Muskos’ plan is actually a proposal to amend existing work breaks given to employees specifically for fitness and exercise – employees already get an hour off each week for this. Muskos wants to allow them to go home and have sex during this time, citing intercourse as a form of exercise. He adds that it, “has documented positive effects on well-being.” He does admit that employees might abuse this benefit and work an hour less, though.

The councilman is confident that his motion will push through, saying he saw no reason why not, unless officials don’t trust the town’s employees enough. However, Sweden also wins on this matter, as statistics say it has some of the highest trust levels in the world.