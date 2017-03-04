The World’s First ‘Smart’ Condom Is Here

As if there aren’t enough bizarre new ideas that use modern technology, a British manufacturer has come up with an ingenious product: “smart” condoms. Called the “i.Con,” these advanced rubbers use nano-chip technology to detect possible STIs and measure a wearer’s sexual performance.

Dubbed the “world’s first smart condom,” the i.Con is now available for preorder on the British Condoms company website, retailing at $74, the New York Post reports. There’s no mention of when the condoms will start shipping out, though.

In the product description, the company asks,

Have you ever wondered how many calories you’re burning during intercourse?

It goes on to say, “How many thrusts? Speed of your thrusts? The duration of your sessions? Frequency? How many different positions you use in the period of a week, month or year? Ever wondered how you stack up to other people from around the world? Welcome to the future of wearable technology in the bedroom.”

The i.Con is supposedly a wearable condom ring that can be charged via micro-USB, and can provide six to eight hours of “live” use.

Mashable reports that the condom utilizes a nano-chip and sensors to collate data on various factors during intercourse, including penis girth, the total number of thrusts per session and the average speed at which these thrusts occur.

The device likewise logs other information that has to do with the wearer’s health, like amount of calories burned and average skin temperatures. According to British Condoms, the i.Con can also has a warning feature for STIs due to its “antibodies filter,” which tells the user when protein or antigens, which are generally found in STIs, are present.

Each condom ring is made from synthetic rubber and has a waterproof carbon fiber unit where the nano-chip and sensors are located. They come in one size, but with a “band adjustment feature.”

After each sexual encounter, the data is loaded onto the user’s phone through the i.Con app or a micro-USB port.

British Condoms says, “All data will be kept anonymous but users will have the option to share their recent data with friends, or, indeed, the world. You will be able to anonymously access stats that you can compare with i.Con users worldwide.”