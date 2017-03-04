Breast Augmentation Remains Top Cosmetic Procedure In USA

Cosmetic surgery rates in the United States remain high, and a new reports states that most Americans who choose to go under the knife either want to change how their face looks like, or want to remove fat from their bodies.

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons released its yearly statistics on plastic surgery, showing the most popular cosmetic procedures performed across the country last year, CNN reports. While some numbers remain consistent, the report reveals that some new trends are gaining popularity.

There were close to 1.8 million cosmetic surgical procedures and around 15.5 million minimally invasive ones performed in the country in 2016, according to data from a national database system and an annual survey.

The top five surgical procedures were: breast augmentation, liposuction, nose reshaping, eyelid surgeries, and facelifts. The top five minimally invasive procedures, on the other hand, were: Botox, soft-tissue fillers, chemical peels, laser hair removal, and microdermabrasions.

The top minimally invasive procedures done had the same numbers as 2015. But for surgical procedures, the facelift ousted the tummy tuck this year.

The new report also says that for the first time, numbers on labiaplasty – a cosmetic procedure that changes the appearance of a woman’s labia – have gone up by 39%. In addition, buttock enhancement surgery, in which fat is removed from one part of the body and injected into a person’s behind, increased by 26% last year.

Dr. Stafford Broumand, a board-certified plastic surgeon from New York City who was not involved in the reports, says that while breast implants remain the most popular surgical procedure, there has been a shift in what patients want.

“Throughout my career, over the last 20-plus years, I have seen a rise and fall — pardon the pun — in the size of breast implants. In the ’90s and 2000s, for my practice, implant sizes were larger. Patients were requesting larger breast implants. Today, patients’ requests have moderated somewhat.” Broumand adds, “What is stable, in reality, are none of our procedures or surgeries. There has only been a steady increase in all of these surgeries.”