Regular Sex At Home Equals Better Work Performance, Study Says

People with healthy sex lives might be happier at work, and therefore more productive, a recent study shows – results that may be unsurprising for many.

In a two-week survey, researchers from Oregon State University found that married men and women who prioritized getting laid when off duty turned out to be more satisfied and involved at their jobs the day after, New York Daily News reports.

Keith Leavitt, co-author on the study, says,

This is a reminder that sex has social, emotional and physiological benefits, and it’s important to make it a priority. Just make time for it.

The researchers asked 159 married employees to complete two surveys each day for two weeks. They found that those who had sex at home reported being in more positive moods the next day, which then carried them throughout the entire workday.

The same held true for both men and women, as the good moods brought on by getting busy the night before seemed to hold for at least 24 hours, the researchers say. The results held steady even after factors like sleep quality and marital satisfaction were added in.

Accordingly, it’s possible that overall work satisfaction is just one healthy benefit of having regular sex. The researchers observe that intercourse triggers the release of the hormone oxytocin and the neurotransmitter dopamine, which both contribute to “a natural and relatively automatic mood elevator.” So it goes to follow that the more instances in the sack, the greater the chances of waking up to a good mood.

Leavitt says, “We make jokes about people having a ‘spring in their step,’ but it turns out this is actually a real thing and we should pay attention to it.” He adds, “Maintaining a healthy relationship that includes a healthy sex life will help employees stay happy and engaged in their work, which benefits the employees and the organizations they work for.”

The study was published in the Journal of Management.