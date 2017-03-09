Heaviest Woman’s Surgery To Reduce Weight A Success

The world’s heaviest woman alive just set a new record as the first woman to have shed over two hundred kilograms after a risky surgery that drastically cut her weight down.

Eman Ahmed Abd El Aty from Alexandria, Egypt weighed 498 kilograms, and supposedly never left her house for 20 years, Tech Times reports. She had to be taken out of the house with a crane and flown to Mumbai, India on a modified Airbus that was outfitted with safety gear like a defibrillator and a portable ventilator, Fox News states.

The 37-year-old, five-foot-tall Abd El Aty was admitted to Saifee Hospital, where she was placed on a liquid diet before the surgery. She lost 100 kilograms, so her doctors were encouraged and performed laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy on her. This means they removed two-thirds of her stomach.

Dr. Muffazal Lakdawala, the doctor leading Abd El Aty’s treatment, said,

We still can’t believe we pulled it off. Her parameters looked good and we didn’t want to miss that window.

He added that her gall bladder, which had stones in it, was also removed to prevent any complications. She has plenty of fluid left to lose, so Lakdawala says the patient could “shed over 100 kilos in 45 days.”

The Saifee Hospital said, “We are happy to inform all well-wishers that the medical team of Saifee Hospital has successfully performed the surgery.”

Abd El Aty was heavier than Pauline Potter, an American who weighed in at 293 kilograms last year and supposedly worked off her weight through sex marathons. Samples of her fat were sent to Melbourne, Australia for further investigation to “learn about tumor markers, genetic or other causes.”

According to Abd El Aty’s family, she was diagnosed with elephantiasis as a child. Her limbs had swelled, making it impossible for her to move. As she grew older, she suffered from severe illnesses like diabetes, hypertension and high blood pressure.

After the medical procedure, Abd El Aty has been on a fluid diet. Her body has adjusted well, and the team will soon work to “correct all her associated medical problems, to get her fit enough to fly back to Egypt.”

Her doctors are optimistic that she will be able to walk in a year. Because she has not walked for 20 years, her legs are underdeveloped. Lakdawala said, “She shall need a lot of strength training.”