Rawhide Chews Recalled Due To Ammonia Content

A pet company has voluntarily recalled their rawhide dog chew products because they contain a manufacturing equipment cleaning chemical.

United Pet Group a division of Spectrum Brands, Inc., took five brands off store shelves and from online retailers. Two brands, American Beefhide and Digest-eeze, are manufactured by Salix Animal Health in Deerfield Beach. The other brands involved are Healthy Hide, Healthy Hide Good-n-Fit, and Healthy Hide Good-n-Fun, Miami Herald reports.

A notice from the company stated that rawhide chew plants in Mexico, Brazil and Colombia used an ammonium compound as a processing aid that is used for cleaning food processing equipment, but has not been approved in the USA for making dog rawhide chews.

According to the notice,

United Pet Group received very limited reports of pet illness based on the volume of possibly affected rawhide chew products manufactured and distributed.

United Pet Group added, “The primary complaint received from consumers was that the affected product had an unpleasant odor. Diarrhea and vomiting were also reported.”

It further said that “exposure to quaternary ammonium compounds through direct ingestion may cause the following symptoms in dogs: reduced appetite, and gastric irritation including diarrhea and vomiting. These symptoms may require treatment by a veterinarian depending on severity.”

The product was distributed nationwide from United Pet Group facility in Illinois, delivered nationwide.

The lot codes on the recalled dog chews begin with AH, AV, A, AI, AO, or AB, with expiration dates 6/01/2019 through 5/31/2020. All sizes and weights are being recalled. Consumers who have bought the chew toys should throw them out, bring them back to the store for a refund, or return them to United Pet Group.