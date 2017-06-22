Woman Demands For A ‘White Doctor’ In Viral Video

A video taken of a woman insisting that her son be treated by a “white doctor” at a walk-in clinic in Ontario, Canada, has gone viral.

The four-minute argument was recorded by a patient in the waiting room at the Rapid Access to Medical Specialists clinic, as reported by CTV Toronto. In the clip, a staff member can be heard telling the woman that a “white doctor” would not be able to see her son until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The woman retorts, “So you’re saying in the whole entire building there isn’t one white doctor? You’re telling me my kid has chest pains [and] he’s going to have to sit here until 4 o’clock. Can I see a doctor that’s white that doesn’t have brown teeth and speaks English?”

Other patients present began telling her that she should just take her son to the hospital, but the woman refused and kept demanding that a “white doctor” see the boy. Later, she is heard saying, “Oh my God, what type of horrible country do I live in? My kid is sick. I want to see somebody else. Being white in this country, I should just shoot myself.”

A patient fed up with the woman confronted her, calling her action racist. The other patient tells her, “Your child clearly has more issues with you being his mother than him needing to see a doctor. You are extremely rude and racist. You want to talk about tacky people being in a hospital, maybe you should check yourself in.”

The woman replies in the same manner, “You’re brown, you’re all attacking me because I’m white.”

Eventually, the woman is escorted out of the building by security. Police on the scene said a doctor treated the child.

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne reacted to the incident on Twitter with post that read, “Racism and hate have no place in Ontario.”

As for the clinic, it said in a statement, “The clinic is proud of the quality of medical provided at this clinic.”