Hospital ‘Receiving Death Threats’ Over Charlie Gard Case

The hospital treating Charlie Gard in London said that it has been receiving death threats, and staff members are being subjected to abuse due to the highly controversial case.

Mary MacLeod, chairman of Great Ormond Street Hospital, said in a statement, “We fully understand that there is intense public interest, and that emotions run high.” She added, “However, in recent weeks the GOSH community has been subjected to a shocking and disgraceful tide of hostility and disturbance. Staff have received abuse both in the street and online. Thousands of abusive messages have been sent to doctors and nurses whose life’s work is to care for sick children.”

NPR reports that MacLeod goes on,

Many of these messages are menacing, including death threats.

The 11-month-old has is under the hospital’s care, whose doctors advised against continuing life support as the child cannot move his arms and legs, or breathe without help. Charlie’s parents have been fiercely opposing the decision, and are determined to bring the boy to the United States for experimental treatments.

On Sunday, some 20 supporters of Charlie’s parents gathered to hold a prayer vigil and rally outside the London High Court to demand that the child be allowed to fly out of the country. Legal proceedings for the case will continue on Monday.

Officials at Great Ormond Street Hospital said that they have contacted London’s Metropolitan Police Service over the threats. Other parents have also been harassed while trying to visit their kids, they said.

Charlie’s parents don’t condone the abuse, pointing out that they have also been receiving “nasty and hurtful remarks.”

British and European courts have agreed with the hospital’s doctors, ruling that moving Charlie would unnecessarily prolong his suffering, without any realistic hopes of success. The case was reopened after two hospitals abroad approached the hospital with what could be proof that alternative treatments could indeed help Charlie.

Charlie has a rare genetic condition that causes continued muscle weakness and severe brain damage.