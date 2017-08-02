iPhone Cases Recalled After Causing Burns, Blisters, Skin Irritation

Over 263,000 iPhone cases have been recalled worldwide after around two dozen reports came in regarding skin irritation and chemical burns upon skin contact with the product, states the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

MixBin Electronics announced Tuesday that their liquid glitter iPhone cases were being pulled off the market, WTOP reports. The cases are hard plastic that contain liquid and glitter, made specifically for iPhones 6, 6s and 7. The products were sold through retailers like Amazon, Henri Bendel, Nordstrom Rack, Tory Burch, Victoria’s Secret and GetMixBin.com.

The safety commission’s report said that consumers should stop using the cases immediately. If cracked, the phone cases can leak liquid, leading to blisters, burns or skin irritation. At least 24 individuals around the world reported these effects after coming into contact with the product. One person described permanent scarring as a result of a burn, and another said she experienced swelling to her leg, face, neck, chest, hands and upper body.

Amber Sterling, 28, wrote on Facebook, “For the last day and a half, I have been smelling gas on my hands and burning when I touched my face. It took me a good bit but I finally realized it was from my phone case! It was leaking…The fumes are strong. They burn your skin. Leaves rashes.” According to Seventeen, Sterling’s fingers smelled of “gas [or] lighter fluid]” after she touched the case that was leaking.

Patty Davis, a spokesperson for the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, said,

If you do have these, we urge you to act quickly, get these out of your home, contact MixBin electronics, they will give you a full refund.

The cases were manufactured in China, measuring 5.5 by 2.75 inches. Consumers who have bought any of the cases can get a refund through the MixBin Electronics website. Concerned customers can also check on the website if their iPhone cases are part of the recall.