9-Year-Old Applies For NASA’s Alien Protection Job

NASA threw the world an odd curve ball when it announced a job opening for alien protection on its official website. Now, it’s receiving applications for the position, and a nine-year-old boy sent in his own letter, along with other candidates.

The position of Planetary Protection Officer carries the hefty job description of making sure any alien life will not infect or affect Earth or its inhabitants, CNET reports. It carries a salary between $124,406 and $187,000 a year.

Jack Davis decided to apply for the job because he is a Guardian of the Galaxy. The boy’s application letter gave excellent, powerful reasons on why he should be considered for the job. “My sister says I am an alien also, I have seen almost all the space and alien movies I can see,” he wrote.

His letter also lists other attributes that would make him perfect for the role, like his “great video game skills” and the fact that he is young, which would make it easy for him to “learn to think like an alien.”

In an interview, Jack said,

I feel like – I am the only one who really wants a job at NASA this young.

He signed his letter, “Jack, Guardian of the Galaxy.”

The space agency was touched by Jack’s letter, and Planetary Research Director Jonathan Rall gave him a call. Dr. James L. Green, director of NASA’s Planetary Service Division, wrote him a letter, as well.

Green told Jack that it was good to receive an application from a real-life Guardian. He gave the boy a detailed description of what the position entails, but did not turn Jack down outright.

Instead, Green said, “We are always looking for bright future scientists and engineers to help us, so I hope you will study hard and do well in school. We hope to see you here at NASA one of these days!”