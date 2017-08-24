Middle-Aged Adults Encouraged To Walk Faster

Middle-aged adults are encouraged to walk faster in order to stay healthy, as prolonged inactivity may be doing them harm, according to British officials.

Public Health England announced that the amount of activity people did started to wane at the age of 40, and urge those between 40 to 60 years old to start brisk walking regularly, the BBC reports. Ten minutes of quick walks daily could have a big effect on a middle-aged adult’s life, reducing mortality risks by 15%, officials say.

However, four out of every person in this age bracket does not even manage a 10-minute brisk walk once a month, PEH estimates. As a way to encourage more physical activity among adults, the government agency is promoting the free app Active 10. Active 10 monitors how much walking a person does, and gives tips on how to include this activity in daily life.

Jenny Harries, PHE deputy medical director, says,

I know first-hand that juggling priorities of everyday life often means exercise takes a back seat. But walking to the shops instead of driving, or going for a brisk 10-minute walk on your lunch break each day, can add many healthy years to your life.

Several people have come forward to state how brisk walking and Active 10 have helped them become more physically fit and energized.

Doctors are likewise encouraged to tell their patients to walk faster, which is defined as at least three miles per hour, letting a person breathe faster and increasing the heart rate.

Zoe Williams of the Royal College of GPs said, “Every GP should talk to their patients about the benefits of brisk walking and recommend the Active 10 app.”

Recommendations state 150 minutes of activity weekly, but nearly half of those between 40 to 60 years old achieve that goal. A 10-minute brisk walk is enough to start making a difference against diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, depression, muscle pain and much more.