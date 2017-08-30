Carbs, Not Fats, May Be The Real Killer

A large-scale study has thrown a wrench into current nutritional standards, suggesting that it’s not fat, but carbohydrates that may be increasing the risk for premature death.

The study, which spanned 18 countries, states that contrary to popular belief, refined, processed carbs may be the real killer, Reuters reports. It also reaffirms that while eating fruits, vegetables and legumes daily is good for the health, more than four servings don’t provide any real additional benefits.

Researchers at the Population Health Research Institute at McMaster University in Ontario drew data from the Prospective Urban Rural Epidemiology (PURE) study that involved people ages 35 to70, between 2003 and 2013. They likewise collected information from 135,335 people over seven years.

The team found that people who consumed a large amount of fat – around 35% of their daily diet – had a 23% lower risk of early mortality and an 18% lower risk of stroke, compared to people who ate less fat.

A very low intake of saturated fats was likewise linked to a higher risk of death, compared to diets that contained 13% of fat daily.

On the other hand, diets rich in carbohydrates – containing around 77% — were linked to a 28% increase in premature death risk versus diets than were low in carbs, said lead author Mahshid Dehghan.

The study showed that contrary to popular belief, increased consumption of dietary fats is associated with a lower risk of death,

Deghan explained. “We found no evidence that below 10 percent of energy by saturated fat is beneficial, and going below 7 percent may even be harmful. Moderate amounts, particularly when accompanied with lower carbohydrate intake, are probably optimal.”

Deghan added, “What we are suggesting is moderation as opposed to very low and very high intakes of fats and carbohydrates.” It might be time for health organizations to take another look at their nutrition guidelines, Deghan said. “We are hoping that dietary guidelines are reconsidered in light of the new findings.”

The study was published in The Lancet.