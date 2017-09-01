Most Men Can’t Name Women’s Reproductive Parts Correctly

A new survey conducted by The Eve Appeal states that most men can’t tell the difference between the vagina and the vulva, nor were they comfortable with talking about gynecology.

The study asked 1,000 men to look at a diagram of the vagina, vulva, cervix, ovaries and Fallopian tubes, and correctly identify which part was the vagina. Only 500 got the answer right, the New York Post reports.

The vagina is a muscle inside a woman’s body where intercourse takes place. However, many men misidentified the vulva as the vagina. The vulva is, in fact, the external female genitalia that includes the labia, clitoris and other parts.

Athena Lamnisos of The Eve Appeal said,

Men can play a vital role in identifying the symptoms of gynecological cancer, prompting their partners to visit the GP. Early diagnosis can save lives.

These results have raised some concerns, especially since gynecological cancers come in a wide range and should be diagnosed as early as possible. Symptoms include abnormal bleeding or bloody discharge, pelvic pain, sores or swelling on the vulva, bloating and needing to urinate frequently.

Janice Rymer of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists observed, “The alarming results of this survey highlight the need for better sex education.”

The survey also found that only 10% of men were confident that they could pick out their partner’s genitals in a lineup. In addition, a mere 20% thought that their lady’s private parts were attractive.

Dr. Andrea Pennington, a sex therapist, said, “Women often feel very uncomfortable with their bodies, so men don’t get the chance to see.”

On the other hand, the results appear to be the same for the other sex, as a 2016 survey found that less than half of women can actually correctly identify their own reproductive parts. Also conducted by The Eve Appeal, the survey discovered that women are better at naming the parts of the male anatomy.