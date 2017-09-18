AAP Issues Guidelines On Tattoos And Piercings

The American Academy of Pediatrics has issued its first clinical report on the topic of tattoos and body piercings, saying that while these are a popular form of self-expression, young people should carefully consider the consequences and potential risks that accompany body modifications.

The AAP recommendation, entitled, “Adolescent and Young Adult Tattooing, Piercing and Scarification,” will be published in the October 2017 issue of the journal Pediatrics. The report gives an overview of the different methods of body modifications, and details possible medical complications that should be discussed with a pediatrician, Medical Xpress reports.

Cora C. Breuner, lead author and Chair of the AAP Committee on Adolescence, will present the AAP recommendations at the AAP National Conference and Exhibition at McCormick Place.

Tattooing is much more accepted than it was 15 to 20 years ago,

Breuner said. “In many states, teens have to be at least 18 to get a tattoo, but the regulations vary from place to place. When counseling teens, I tell them to do some research, and to think hard about why they want a tattoo, and where on their body they want it.”

The AAP provides guidance for pediatricians on how to differentiate body modifications from self-inflicted injuries such as cutting, scratching or burning. David Levine, co-author of the report, said, “In most cases, teens just enjoy the look of the tattoo or piercing, but we do advise them to talk any decision over with their parents or another adult first. They may not realize how expensive it is to remove a tattoo, or how a piercing on your tongue might result in a chipped tooth.”

The recommendations include guidelines on how tattoos or piercings might affect future careers, immunization before getting a tattoo or piercing, and ensuring that the salon is sanitary and reputable to prevent health complications.

Breuner added, “Reputable tattoo parlors and piercing salons should provide a long list of do’s and don’ts on how to care for the area that was worked on, and what signs might indicate a problem. These services have come a long way, safety-wise, but it’s best to proceed with caution.”