Teen Charged With Attempted Murder Of 11-Week-Old Niece

A teenager in Indiana is being charged with attempted murder this week after trying to kill her infant niece by putting crushed pills in the infant’s breast milk.

Sarai Rodriguez-Miranda, 19, was arrested on Thursday by the Michigan State Police Fugitives Team, according to MSP Lt. David Kaiser. Rodriguez-Miranda was reportedly angry that her mother was allowing her brother, his fiancee and their 11-week-old child stay with them longer, Fox Carolina reports. She then texted her boyfriend that she intended to kill the baby.

One of her texts read,

I’m gonna crush up some of these pills since she decided they can stay longer and kill their baby.

Rodriguez-Miranda used Excedrin, and put in an amount that would have been lethal even for an adult, according to a forensic toxicologist’s analysis in the court documents.

The phone the teenager used was shared with her mother, who discovered the texts at around 3:00 a.m. Another text read, “I put the stuff in a made bottle in the fridge. Yeah I thought it was funny that I don’t have an ounce of guilt.”

The teen’s mother took screenshots of the texts and went to check on the milk bottles. She found residue of the drugs and greenish-colored ring around one of them. She then took the infant and the infant’s mother to the hospital, both of whom showed no symptoms of poisoning.

More texts in the court documents showed Rodriguez-Miranda’s thoughts regarding her failed plans. One said: “Why didn’t that baby die dude thats dumb. They definitely threw it out. … Yeah and I thought for a sec it could be psychosomatic where my subconscious is guilty so it creates these pains but tbh (to be honest) I hope she dies. I don’t feel bad about it bc she was destined to grow up (expletive) or be abused. I’d never be suspect I know but I hope it works.”

The mother reported the incident to the police and turned the bottles over to them as evidence then instructed her daughter to wait for the police to question her. Rodriguez-Miranda will be sent back to Fort Wayne, Indiana.