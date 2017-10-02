Blogger Turns Labia Into Pendant

Tracy Kiss, a controversial blogger, has made headlines in making a bespoke piece of jewelry using her own labia.

Kiss, who hails from London, had been suffering from 29 years of painful vaginal problems. She explained in an interview that she noticed something was wrong when she felt a burning sensation down there whenever she exercised. Upon checkup, her doctor said she had a cyst caused by friction due to the excess skin on her labia. Removing it would solve the problem.

After the surgery, Kiss asked for the removed labia and displayed it at home in a jar of surgical fluid for preservation, The New York Post reports. Kiss said,

I have kept my labia in a jar since my surgery to celebrate my freedom from pain as it took me 29 years to realize that anything was wrong with my tender protruding labia because nobody has ever talked about it.

But after the body part stayed in the jar for some months, it started to turn gray. So Kiss decided to look into other, more attractive ways to preserve the excess flesh. She turned to jewelry, taking the two pieces out of the surgical fluid and drying them.

In her video blog, Kiss details the process by which she transformed the labia into a pendant, which included a homemade washing line made out of cotton threads and tiny pegs, and a coating of shiny pink paint and lots of glitter.

Kiss then used crystal resin and a jewelry mold to create the final pendant design. When it was finished, she threaded it onto a choker and wore it.

The blogger is passionate about the issue of female genital surgery, and hopes that this unique accessory can serve as a gateway for people to start talking about it. She said, “Its contents may not be immediately obvious to the unsuspecting eye or to everybody’s taste, but that’s the beauty of it.”