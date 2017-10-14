Mom Has All Limbs Amputated After Giving Birth

A mother from Canada was supposed to enjoy one of the happiest days of her life, but faced a nightmare instead after finding herself without her limbs.

Lindsey Hubley, from Canada, gave birth to a baby boy in March without any immediate and obvious complications. But four days later, she had to return to the hospital because of a dangerous, flesh-eating bacteria, the New York Post reports.

Hubley, 33 years old, decided to take legal action against IWK Health Center and some doctors in Halifax, Novia Scotia, alleging that their negligence led to her becoming a quadruple amputee. She returned to the hospital the day after giving birth, complaining of stomach pains. However, she was told that she had constipation and was sent home.

The next day, Hubley had to be rushed to the hospital and into an emergency surgery. She was later diagnosed with an infection called necrotizing fasciitis, which had affected both arms and both legs. She has since undergone multiple operations, which included a complete hysterectomy and amputation of all four limbs.

Mike Sampson, Hubley’s fiancé, said,

Having her watch the two of us leave and her sitting there for the rest of the night by herself in the hospital is absolutely tortuous. If it was just feet, it would be one thing. If it was just arms, it would be another thing. But there’s about nine different things we’re dealing with.

Hubley had to stay at a medical facility, bedridden for seven months after giving birth. Her lawyer, Ray Wagner, claimed in the suit that the entire situation could have been avoided. The flesh-eating bacteria was allegedly caused by a part of the placenta that was not removed at birth, and that Hubley had a tear in her vagina that was not sutured, Metro News states.

“Our allegations are that had she been properly assessed when she presented at the hospital…a substantial part of the damage, if not all of it, could have been prevented,” he said. “She was very lucky to have survived.”