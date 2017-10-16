Energy Drinks Reportedly Caused Brain Hemorrhage In Expectant Father

A mother now has to take care of both her newborn and her husband after energy drinks reportedly caused a severe medical complication in the latter.

Brianna and Austin, last names withheld, were expecting their first child when Austin suffered a brain hemorrhage from what the doctors concluded was “excessive energy drink consumption,” Fox 2 reports.

Brianna was nine months pregnant and due to deliver when she awoke to her mother-in-law telling her that, “Austin had an accident.” She detailed the incident in a Facebook post that has since been deleted.

All I knew was that my husband was in the hospital. The worst part? I didn’t know why.

The doctors ran a toxicology screen and ruled out drugs, she added. Austin was in the habit of consuming energy drinks, “a habit he had built when he started working longer hours and commuting,” Brianna said.

Austin was in surgery when the pregnant Brianna arrived. It took five hours before she was able to see her husband. “The next day was round two of brain surgery. Following this were strokes, seizures, swelling, and more things we weren’t prepared for. There was a moment, sitting by his hospital bed, just praying he would be okay, that I knew I would never give up on him. No matter how messy our life would become. I was going to be by his side through all of it. After two weeks of living in a hospital, wondering if he would survive or be taken from us, [the family] made our way back home. The time had come for me to deliver our baby.”

A baby boy was born to the couple, just as Austin woke up. The couple was able to bring their son home, but their lives have changed drastically due to Austin’s condition. “I help him with every aspect of his life. And in between these tasks I take care of our very busy eight month old. It is hard, and I am tired, but we make the most of it,” Brianna said.