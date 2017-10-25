New York Bans Vaping In Indoor Public Places

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill into law that bans e-cigarettes and vaping in public indoor areas in the state, putting these new smoking devices on par with old-fashioned cigarettes and cigars.

Cuomo stated in a news release, “These products are marketed as a healthier alternative to cigarettes but the reality is they also carry long-term risks to the health of users and those around them.” He said,

This measure closes another dangerous loophole in the law, creating a stronger, healthier New York for all.

The governor’s office cited the lack of regulations on what chemicals e-cigarettes contain, and how much nicotine they have, NPR reports. “These factors could lead to long-term adverse health effects for e-cigarette users and bystanders.”

The new law takes effect next month, and will cover vaping under the state’s Clean Indoor Air Act. This restriction not only applies to people who want to vape in their homes, but also in hotel rooms, restaurants or retail tobacco outlets.

The dangers of e-cigarettes have become a hot debate topic in recent years, even as the devices have seen massive popularity. Many adult Americans claim not to know whether or not secondhand vaping poses a risk to children.

The Food and Drug Administration banned the sale of e-cigarettes to minors in May 2016, after a broad set of new regulations was put in place.

Vaping has been a problem for policy makers and health experts alike. NPR has said, “Some have welcomed the devices as an alternative to traditional cigarettes, whose dangers are well-known, and as an aid to help smokers quit…Others fear the devices will addict nonsmokers to nicotine and eventually lead to more people smoking.”

New York joins the growing list of states that have prohibited the use of e-cigarettes in indoor public places. Others are California, New Jersey, Connecticut and Utah. Some states have banned vaping only in specific facilities like government offices and schools.