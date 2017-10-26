Awesome Support Releases Paid Support Extension

Awesome Support Inc., a privately held software company, has released another new add-on (EXTENSION) for their flagship Awesome Support helpdesk WordPress plugin. The new add-on is named Paid Support and is designed for businesses who accept payment for any kind of end-user support.

A typical business customer for the extension is one that offers technical support for open-source software on a subscription basis. For example, they might offer a flat rate of 99.00 per month for up to 10 support tickets. Some operations even offer a flat rate for unlimited support tickets (which this writer thinks is risky business!)

Other types of businesses that might use this kind of extension are virtual assistants or coaches who charge by the task or by the hour.

The software also allows existing help-desks and support operations that are used to offering free support, to instead, offer a new premium tier of support. The WordPress plugin makes it easy to manage a help-desk that charges some customers for more urgent support while taking care of other customers for free who might be willing to wait until the next day to have their issue addressed.

It is now easier than ever for help desk and support operations to become a profit center instead of just a cost center

a spokesman for the company said.

“In fact, there are a lot of businesses that can charge for support but they don’t realize they are in the support business”.

Awesome Support: Paid Support is the 24th extension available for the Free Awesome Support help desk WordPress plugin and the 6th new one released in 2017.

The Fremium Business Model

Awesome Support operates using a Freemium business model. Under this model, core software is given away for free while advanced features are created as “extensions” which some users will find useful enough to pay for. Another alternative implementation commonly used by companies such as Redhat is one where end users pay for access to technical support. But, Awesome Support provides both “extensions” and technical support under its fremium business model.

The core Awesome Support Help Desk and Ticketing software is given away for free to any user via the WordPress.org repository.

6000 Downloads and Counting

According to WordPress.org, the website where most users download free versions of WordPress plugins, Awesome Support has 6000 downloads with 25-50 new downloads occurring every day. However, it must be noted that this does not mean that there are 50 new users every day. A lot of downloads are simply people kicking the tires, re-downloading or updating their site to the latest version.

Pricing and Additional Information

The product now is available for $495.00 for a single site. The price includes support and upgrades for 1 year. Upgrades after the first year is not mandatory but is recommended in order to keep pace with the changes that occur in the core WordPress software.

More information can be found on the Awesome Support Website.