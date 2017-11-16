Woman Dies From Liposuction

A woman who underwent a liposuction died after undergoing the procedure in Tijuana, Mexico. Her family is now warning others about the dangers of going through these surgeries.

Irma Saenz, 51 years old, was described as a loving daughter, sister and aunt. Carmen, Irma’s sister, said that she told her,

Why did you do it? There was no need to do it.

A doctor named Guillermo Diaz Vergara performed the liposuction two weeks ago, after which Saenz fell into a coma and was pronounced dead at a California hospital, Fox News reports.

David Reynoso, Irma’s nephew, said, “We just want justice, you know?” Reynoso said that the family was shocked to hear that an Uber driver dropped Irma off for surgery on October 27, after a trip from Los Angeles across the border to Mexico.

The Uber driver reportedly encouraged doctors to call the only emergency contact Irma had listed, who was her boyfriend, after she had suddenly developed complications.

Nora Saenz, a niece, said, “She suffered lack of oxygen which caused significant brain injury.” Irma’s family members rushed to Mexico and immediately brought her to a hospital in San Diego. Unfortunately, doctors could not save her because of a lack of oxygen that had left her in a vegetative condition.

“When we brought her over to San Diego, they mentioned how the tube they used to put ventilation in wasn’t even installed properly so we have no idea how long my aunt went without oxygen to the brain.”

KTLA called Vergara’s office in Tijuana to ask for an interview, but he was unavailable for comment. Reynoso said, “I tried calling him. He doesn’t answer anymore. I tried sending a message through FB, he just blocked me.”

The family also said that according to medical staff who attended to Irma in California, there has been a massive spike in the number of patients being brought to the hospital with failed plastic surgery procedures done cheaply across the border.

Reynoso has some advice for those who wish to undergo similar procedures in Mexico. “Don’t do it. Do your research. It’s not worth your life.”