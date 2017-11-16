Amish Community Has Gene Mutation That Keeps Them Healthier, Scientists Say

A genetic mutation among family members of an Amish community in Indiana protects against type 2 diabetes and boosts longevity, scientists say.

In addition, the researchers from Northwestern University said that there is an experimental longevity drug that simulates this effect currently being tested on people, Health Day reports.

The members of the Amish community with this gene mutation live over 10% longer and have 10% longer telomeres — the caps on the end of chromosomes, compared to those who don’t have the mutation.

They also develop diabetes far less often, have lower fasting insulin levels and have more flexible blood vessels.

Douglas Vaughan, cardiologist and Chairman of Medicine at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine, said,

The findings astonished us because of the consistency of the anti-aging benefits across multiple body systems.

He added, “For the first time, we are seeing a molecular marker of aging (telomere length), a metabolic marker of aging (fasting insulin levels), and a cardiovascular marker of aging (blood pressure and blood vessel stiffness) all tracking in the same direction in that these individuals were generally protected from age-related changes.”

The mutation was introduced by farmers who came from Switzerland and moved to the region, the researchers say. Other Amish communities do not have the same condition.

“This is the only kindred on the planet that has this mutation,” said Vaughan. “It’s a ‘private mutation.'”

Those who do have the mutation live to be as old as 85 years old on average, which is longer than the predicted 71 years old for Amish people.

Vaughan plans to ask for permission from the US Food and Drug Administration to begin trials in the United States as early as next year in order to examine the effects of the longevity drug to help people who are obese or have problems with insulin production.

The study was published in the journal Science Advances.