Unexplainable Booming Sounds Heard In Colorado

A loud, booming noise startled residents in Lakewood, Brighton, Lochbuie, and Elizabeth in Colorado on Monday night, leaving everyone puzzled.

The sound, described as an explosion by witnesses, was first heard around 9:00 p.m. on November 20. It was so loud that it shook houses and windows in the towns, Tech Times reports. Some residents posted on Facebook to report the incident, while others called Denver7, the local news channel, to relate the noise they heard.

Ray Armijo, a resident, said,

It was just like boom and the trailer shook, and I thought, ‘what the heck was that?’ It kind of scared me a bit.

Armijo added that the boom appeared not to come from the ground but from the air. Aleja Moronez, another resident, said that the sound was so loud that it moved some things in her room and felled posters on her walls.

Tracey McCoy, Lochbuie Police Chief, got in touch with both the Buckley Air Force Base and the Federal Aviation Administration to check if they were conducting any operations or drills in the area, but received the answer that there were no activities that could have made the sound. The Brighton Fire Department, upon receiving several calls, looked into the matter but could not locate the source.

In the past few days, towns in other states have reported hearing similar noises, including New Jersey, Alabama, Detroit and Idaho.

Many have taken to speculating on the noise, now nicknamed “Bama Boom,” with some claiming that it’s due to meteor showers, deep earthquakes and as an extreme, an incoming alien invasion.

The Birmingham National Weather Service initially theorized that the exploding sound could have been caused by a supersonic aircraft or a meteor that broke the sound barrier, but the head of NASA’s Meteoroid Environment Office, Bill Cooke stated that the Leonid meteor shower had nothing to do with any kind of noises like those described.

The U.S. Geological Survey’s Lakeview Retreat near Centreville, Alabama also said that the boom was not due to an earthquake-related event.

Authorities are still investigating the matter, and are trying to pinpoint the source and the reason for the booms.