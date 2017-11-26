Doctors Remove Coins, Nails, Glass From Man’s Stomach

Doctors who were supposed to treat a man for suspected food poisoning were stunned to discover a large assortment of metal items in his stomach.

Maksud Khan, 35, came into the hospital and was admitted for abdominal pains. Doctors performed an endoscopy to find out the cause, The Independent reports. To their amazement, they found 263 coins and 100 nails in his stomach, along with shards of glass, stones and even a 6-inch piece of a rusted iron shackle.

Surgeons at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Satna, Madhya Pradesh, India rushed Khan to the operating room and removed seven kilos’ worth of foreign objects. It is believed that the patient had been suffering from mental health issues, and had not told his family or friends that he had been eating these items.

Dr. Priyank Sharma, who led the surgical team, noted,

The patient was complaining of stomach pain, so we thought of getting an endoscopy done. We were shocked to discover that coins, nails and nut-bolts in his stomach. We come across such a case for the first in our career.

His opinion is, “This man looks mentally unstable as no sane person would do something like this.”

Khan worked as a three-wheeler driver, the doctors said, and would take to swallowing coins that customers had given him. He had been complaining of stomach pains for three months.

Relatives stated that Khan had become depressed, and might have turned to eating metal objects. A family member said, “Whenever he felt the urge to ingest a coin, he ingested it with water.”

Amazingly enough, the coins and nails did not cause any problems right away. Another doctor on Khan’s surgical team said, “The operation was done in the nick of the time as some of the nails lodged had pierced his stomach, caused bleeding and resulting in loss of hemoglobin.”

Khan is now out of danger and has promised not to eat any more metal items.