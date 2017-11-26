Nurse Who Posted A Racist Tweet No Longer At Hospital

A nurse working at one of the country’s largest hospital systems is no longer at her job after posting a controversial tweet. Indiana University Health conducted an internal investigation and said that the nurse “is no longer an employee.”

Taiyesha Baker reportedly posted a tweet on Friday under the handle “Night Nurse,” stating that white women raise sons who are “rapists,” “racists” and “killers,” Fox News reports.

A spokesperson for the hospital said on Sunday that,

A recently hired IU Health employee tied to troubling posts on social media this weekend is no longer an employee of IU Health.

Baker’s full tweet read, “Every white woman raises a detriment to society when they raise a son. Someone with the HIGHEST propensity to be a terrorist, rapist, racist, killer, and domestic violence all star. Historically every son you had should be sacrificed to the wolves b___.”

The hospital confirmed that Baker was a registered nurse working with them, but refrained from stating which hospital she was employed at. The statement read, “IU Health is aware of several troubling posts on social media which appear to be from a recently hired IU Health employee,” the hospital said in a statement. “Our HR department continues to investigate the situation and the authenticity of the posts. During the investigation, that employee (who does not work at Riley Hospital for Children) will have no access to patient care.”

In previous tweets that have now been deleted, Baker claimed to have worked in pediatrics. Her nursing license was issued on October 30. Reports are unclear as to whether Baker was fired or left the hospital of her own accord, and there is no direct statement as yet regarding the state of her departure.

The original Twitter account was deleted, but someone else recreated it under the same name with a cartoon image and several tweets pertaining to the incident.