Viagra Can Now Be Sold Over The Counter In The UK

Viagra will now be available over the counter at pharmacies, at least in the United Kingdom.

The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency conducted a public consultation and decided that men will no longer require a prescription for the drug, the BBC reports. Instead, it will be up to pharmacists to determine whether or not men older than 18 years can purchase the little blue pills safely.

Drug manufacturer Pfizer hopes to have supplies of Viagra Connect in pharmacies all over the country by early next year.

According to experts, making the pills more accessible will help men who feel unable to visit their doctors about their problems regarding impotence. The MHRA also hopes this move will prevent men from buying unregulated drugs at illegal online retailers.

This decision is good news for men’s health.

Mick Foy, MHRA’s group manager in vigilance and risk management of medicines, stated. “Erectile dysfunction can be a debilitating condition, so it’s important men feel they have fast access to quality and legitimate care, and do not feel they need to turn to counterfeit online supplies which could have potentially serious side-effects.”

Pharmacists will judge whether or not treatment is necessary, and will also talk to customers about erectile dysfunction, possible side-effects, usage and dosage of Viagra, and further consultation with a doctor, if necessary.

Viagra Connect will not be sold to specific patients, however: those who have severe heart disease or have a high risk of cardiovascular disease, liver or kidney failure, and those taking medications that might prompt adverse reactions when combined with Viagra.

The recommendation is that Viagra can be taken as one 50mg tablet an hour before sexual intercourse, but men should not take more than one pill per day.

The MHRA received 47 responses to its public consultation, with an overwhelming 33 supporting the widespread availability of the drug, and one “unsure.” The agency decided that the benefits of selling Viagra without a prescription outweighed potential risks.