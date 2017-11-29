Don’t Give Pet Dogs Bone Treats, FDA Warns

Dog owners may want to refrain from giving their pets bone treats, after the US Food and Drug Administration released a warning detailing the dangers of these products.

There have been dozens of reports claiming pet illnesses and deaths related to bone treats, the FDA said on its website. These bones are different from normal butcher-type animal bones as they are processed, packaged and made commercially available specifically for pet dogs, ABC News reports.

In the FDA reports, some of the products listed include “Ham Bones,” “Pork Femur Bones,” “Rib Bones,” and “Smokey Knuckle Bones.” These treats may be dried through a smoking or baking process, and generally contain artificial ingredients such as preservatives, seasoning and flavorings.

Carmela Stamper, a veterinarian at the FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine, said,

Giving your dog a bone treat might lead to an unexpected trip to your veterinarian, a possible emergency surgery, or even death for your pet.

The FDA received reports of choking, cuts and wounds in the mouth or on the tonsils, gastrointestinal obstruction, or blockage in the digestive track, vomiting, bleeding from the rectum, diarrhea, and even death. There have been 15 canine deaths associated with the bone treats, the FDA confirmed. Around 90 dog cases were sent to the FDA by pet owners and veterinarians alike.

There have also been seven reports describing problems with the bone treats, such as molds or splintering when the product was chewed by a pet.

Stamper said, “”We recommend supervising your dog with any chew toy or treat, especially one she hasn’t had before. And if she ‘just isn’t acting right,’ call your veterinarian right away!”

The FDA likewise reminds pet owners that other bones from the kitchen table, particularly from chicken and other fowls, can cause injuries when given to pets as they are brittle and splinter easily.