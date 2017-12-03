Astronauts Make Pizza Aboard The ISS

Going to space and spending months at a time floating in the International Space Station may sound like a dream come true, but it does come with many sacrifices — such as having to do without the good things such as pizza.

Paolo Nespoli, one of the astronauts currently on board the ISS, is Italian and understandably missed pizza so much that he brought the subject up to his boss during a public event that was live-streamed from space, Mashable reports.

The result was the making of the first space pizza.

Nespoli tweeted that his boss delivered the ingredients needed for them to make their quite literally out-of-this-world pies:

When you really, really miss pizza… you CASUALLY mention it to the International @Space_Station ​ Boss during a live public event Thank you Kirk for surprising us with unexpectedly delicious pizzas! #VITAmission

Randy Bresnik, fellow astronaut and member of the Expedition 53, uploaded a video of the entire pizza-making process that lasted a minute long, entitled, “Pizza in Space: A Cosmic Collaboration.” In it, the astronauts appear to be having fun spreading sauce on the pies — which remain hovering at their sides — and placing toppings on them. The crew also has some laughs, floating the finished pizzas across the room and catching them. The pies appear to have been wrapped in foil for cooking, though it’s not shown how they were finished.

The crew put together their version of pizza, and prepared for movie night on the ISS. They gathered together sauce, toppings and tossed the pies effortlessly in zero gravity.

The pies were, of course, not up to Earth standards, but Nespoli said that they were “unexpectedly delicious.” Regardless of how the space pizza might have tasted, there is absolutely no doubt that making hand-tossed pies in space is infinitely more entertaining than making them on the ground.