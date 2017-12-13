Massachusetts Leads As Healthiest State In America

Some states in the USA continue to be healthier than others, despite efforts to reduce disparities across the country, a new report says.

Leading the pack of healthiest states are Massachusetts, Hawaii, Vermont, Utah and Connecticut in the top five, with West Virginia, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi at the bottom, according to America’s Health Rankings by the United Health Foundation.

Multiple factors were used to calculate health rankings, including rates of infectious diseases, physical inactivity, obesity, smoking, infant mortality, as well as air pollution levels and the availability of health care providers, CNN reports.

This is a first for Massachusetts as the healthiest state, dethroning Hawaii’s five-year stint at the top. The Bay State had the lowest percentage of uninsured residents a just 2.7%, low obesity rates, and a high number of mental health providers.

Mississippi and Louisiana, ranked 49th and 50th, were found to have big health problems, including high smoking rates, obesity and children living in poverty.

Dr. Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association, said, “We don’t have a system with everybody in. We’re failing in our fundamental task to be a healthier nation.” The association was not involved in the study.

America’s Health Rankings has been examining data on state health for the past 28 years. This year’s report shows that the country’s overall health is declining.

The premature death rate in the US has increased by 3% since 2015, partially due to the current opioid epidemic that has claimed lives. As such, the nation ranks 27th out of 35 nations when it comes to life expectancy.

Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the US Centers for Disease Control, said that these trends in increasing death rates caused by drug use and cardiovascular disease can be reversed if the government follows four principles: follow the “ABCs” as suggested by the Million Hearts program, reduce national smoking rates, decrease obesity and take 10 steps to address the opioid crisis.

Frieden, now president and CEO of the group Resolve to Save Lives, said, “Increases in cardiovascular deaths and drug overdoses can be reversed, but it will take concerted action by government, health systems, communities and individuals.”