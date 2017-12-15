Man Spiked Pregnant Girlfriend’s Tea With Abortion Pill

A man in Virginia allegedly spiked his on-and-off again girlfriend’s drink with a high dose of abortion pills, terminating her pregnancy.

Brooke Fiske told reporters that her then-boyfriend, 32-year-old doctor Sikander Imran, had moved from Rochester, New York to Arlington when Fiske found out that she was pregnant, Fox News reports.

Fiske said,

He didn’t want to have a baby so he tried to talk me into having an abortion, which I didn’t want to do.

She related that she went to Virginia to talk to Imran about the baby when she was 17 weeks pregnant, and one night, discovered a strange substance at the bottom of her cup of tea.

“When I was drinking my tea in the evening I got to the bottom of the cup,” Fiske said. “There was a gritty substance in there and when I looked at it, I could tell that it was a pill that had been ground up.”

She immediately began having contractions just a few hours after drinking the spiked tea, and Imran confessed to giving her the pills. Fiske said, “He immediately started crying and said that he was a horrible person and that he had done what I thought he did.”

Fiske was rushed to the Virginia Hospital Center, where she went into premature labor and lost what would have been her son. Medical tests showed she had Misoprostol, an abortion drug, in her system.

Fiske added, “According to the nurse at the hospital, it’s 200 milligrams to induce labor. He gave me 800 [milligrams].”

Imran was taken into custody on May 24, charged with “cause of abortion and premeditated killing of a fetus of another.” Fiske testified against him in court in June, and has not seen him since.

“It was very empowering for me to face him and say what he had done and look him in the face while I said that,” she said.