Woman Kicked Off Emirates Flight Due To Period Cramps

A woman was reportedly told to get off an Emirates flight after she told her boyfriend that she was feeling unwell due to period pains.

Cabin crew onboard heard Beth Evans, 24, complaining to Joshua Moran, 26, that she was having cramps, Huffington Post reports. The couple were approached by crew members and asked to disembark the plane, which was flying from Birmingham to Dubai or Saturday. Both had to spend around $350 each to rebook their flights.

According to the airline company, Evans said “mentioned she was feeling unwell” and that the cabin crew did not want to “endanger” her health by letting her stay on the long-haul flight.

Evans, a teaching assistant, said that she had told the cabin crew the pain she felt was “one out of 10” when sitting down, and was happy to stay on the seven-hour flight. But the couple was still asked to leave.

Moran, a barber, told The Sun,

To be kicked off for period pains, it was madness. Beth was in tears and getting upset when the hostess was asking her questions. They didn’t have anyone look her over. They just contacted a medical team in the US and they said Beth couldn’t fly.

An Emirates spokesperson confirmed the incident in a statement, saying that Evans was removed from flight EK40 on February 17 due to “a medical emergency.”

The statement said, “The passenger alerted the crew onboard that she was suffering from discomfort and pain and mentioned that she was feeling unwell. The captain made the decision to request medical support and offload Ms. Evans so she could access medical assistance as needed. The safety of our passengers and crew is of paramount importance and we would not have wanted to endanger Ms. Evans by delaying medical help had she worsened during the seven hour flight to Dubai.”

It added, “We hope Ms. Evans felt better soon and look forward to welcoming her onboard again soon.”