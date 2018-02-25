A Tourist With Measles Visited The Met, Other Tourist Attractions In New York, Officials Warn

A tourist may have spread the measles during visits to The Metropolitan Museum of Art and hotels across the tristate area, health officials announced.

The Australian sightseer who had the measles was in New York from February 16 to 21, said the state Department of Health. The visitor checked into the La Quinta Inn, at 31 W. 71st St., where the person stayed until the 19th, New York Daily News reports.

For the duration of the 16th and 17th, the Australian was part of an Oasis Bible Tour group that toured the Met. After checking out of the inn on the 19th, the visitor then stayed overnight at the Best Western Hotel on Atlantic Ave. in Brooklyn, DOH officials added.

The excursion ended with a stopover at the Watchtower Educational Center in Putnam County. While in the area, the tourist checked into the Comfort Inn & Suites Goshen in Orange County until February 21.

On February 21, the Australian finally sought treatment for emergency care and was admitted to Orange County Regional Medical Center.

The risk of developing measles is low, especially for those who have been vaccinated, but it is notoriously contagious for those who are not immune. There is a 90% infection rate for unvaccinated people who come into contact with an infected person, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The virus has a life span of around two hours in the open air, and immediately fastens onto the nose and throat of those within an active spreader’s vicinity.

Authorities are warning those who may see symptoms occurring to get checked immediately, particularly if they have not gotten their measles shots. Symptoms include a fever, rash, cough, runny nose and eyes, and generally begin 10-12 days after exposure to the measles.

The state is acting proactively on the alert, The Washington Post reports. Given the large number of people in New York City daily, and the populated areas the tourist had gone to.