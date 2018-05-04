Doctors Remove 132-Pound Tumor From Patient’s Abdomen

A team of surgeons successfully removed a massive tumor from a 38-year-old patient, effectively saving her life.

The 132-pound ovarian mass is now known as one of the largest ovarian tumors in the world, Tech Times reports. The patient at Danbury Hospital in Connecticut was reportedly severely undernourished at 350 pounds, and could not walk due to leg swelling caused by the heavy weight of the tumor in her abdomen.

The tumor grew quite quickly, as the patient had a sudden weight gain of some 10 pounds per week since November 2017, prompting the patient to seek medical help from a gynecologist. A CT scan showed the mass to be a huge ovarian tumor already sitting on the patient’s digestive tract, and was later found to be filling up her whole abdomen, stretching her skin and disfiguring her entire midsection.

The doctor referred the case to Dr. Vaagn Andikyan, a gynecologic oncologist, who quickly put together a team of 25 surgeons, physicians and clinical specialists to work to remove the giant mass.

As the surgery presented many challenges due to the tumor’s size, Andikyan and the team prepped and practiced for five possible scenarios in just two weeks. For one, cardiovascular health experts were present, as the close to 100-centimeter tumor was already dangerously smashing down on major blood vessels, making the patient vulnerable to blood clots.

To cut down on the number of surgeries the patient would have to undergo, the surgeons removed the tumor, along with other affected tissue, and also did reconstructive surgery on her abdomen in a five-hour procedure last February.

Andikyan said,

During the surgery, we removed this gigantic tumor that originated from her left ovary. We removed her left ovary, her left (fallopian) tube, and we removed the affected peritoneal tissue that was adhering to the ovary.

He added that tumors of this size are actually very rare, so this particular one could be in the top 20 of largest tumors ever removed worldwide.

The patients was amazingly able to go home after just two weeks, and did not require any further treatment.